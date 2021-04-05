1 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Birmingham park on Easter Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 32-year-old bystander was killed in a shooting at a park in Birmingham on Easter Sunday and five other were hospitalized, including a 4-year-old.

The Birmingham Police Department responded to a shooting at Patton Park Sunday around 7 p.m. where there were reports of an altercation with group of men that led to shots being fired.

According to authorities, hundreds of people were gathered at the park.

Five were injured in the shooting and are in stable condition, along with a 4-year-old and three teenagers. A 32-year-old woman was killed.

No suspects are in custody. Police are asking for help identifying the individuals involved.