1 killed, 2 others injured after shooting at East Nashville short-term rental property

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed and at least two others seriously injured after a shooting Thursday night at a short-term rental property in East Nashville.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. at a property on North 9th Street.

Metro police reported one person was pronounced dead at the property. Another victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Officials said at least one other victim was taken by car to Nashville General Hospital with gunshot wounds and investigators are working to determine if that victim is connected to the shootings.

Investigators are interviewing neighbors to determine if anyone saw or heard anything prior to the shooting.

No additional information was immediately released. Anyone with information is urge to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.