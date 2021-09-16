1 killed, 2 injured in Madison crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed and two others injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Madison late Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Duling Avenue.

Metro police reported one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to an area hospital where was one was treated for critical injuries and the other for minor injuries.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was driven by an Uber driver, who was not injured along with two passengers.

No arrests have been made and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 for updates.