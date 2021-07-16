1 killed, 2 injured after head-on crash in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver was killed and two other people were injured after a head-on crash in Rutherford County Thursday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 45-year-old Steven Ingram was driving an express van west on Manchester Highway near Hoovers Gap Drive around 2:30 p.m., when he crossed the center line and slammed into a semi tractor trailer.

Ingram, a resident of Christiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to investigators.

Troopers said the driver of the semi and a passenger in Ingram’s van were both injured and transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital for treatment.

The semi driver’s injuries were believed to be minor, while Ingram’s passenger had serious injuries, a crash report states.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.