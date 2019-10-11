1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Bordeaux home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police are investigating after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Bordeaux early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 4900 block of Buena Vista Pike, which is just south of Briley Parkway.

Metro police told News 2 an 18-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old was killed in an early morning shooting at a home on Buena Vista Pike. Another person was also in the home was also injured. Police found multiple bullet casings outside the home. No suspect info at this time. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/hX5XhhF4XX — WKRN Brent Remadna (@RemadnaWKRN) October 11, 2019

An extended magazine clip was found by a vehicle in addition to multiple bullet casings at the home, according to Metro police.

A family member of one of the victims was taken from the scene by ambulance after fainting.

A third shooting victim was taken by private vehicle to TriStar Skyline Medical Center Friday morning but Metro police did not say if the victim was involved in the fatal shooting.

No suspect description or additional information was immediately released.

Buena Vista Pike is closed to traffic in the area while the homicide investigation continues.

(Photo: WKRN)

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

