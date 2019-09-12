1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash on I-40 in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed and another critically injured in a crash on Interstate 40 in Wilson County Wednesday night.

The rollover crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the Central Pike overpass at mile marker 224 around 11 p.m.

Mt. Juliet police reported a truck rolled onto its roof at an embankment, trapping two occupants inside.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said one person died at the scene while another was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The right two lanes of the interstate were blocked and the roadway fully reopened to traffic around 2 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.