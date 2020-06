NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has died and another is injured following an early morning shooting Sunday.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 8000 block of Jackman Road in Joelton.

The person killed was pronounced dead on the scene. The other person was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital.

Police say both victims knew the suspect and he or she is currently wanted for further investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.