1 killed, 1 injured after crash in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after one person was killed in a crash near an intersection in East Nashville early Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 2:15 p.m. to a crash on Eastland Avenue near Mitchell Road.

Police said one person was killed as a result of the collision, but officers have not revealed any additional information about the victim.

Another person was reportedly injured in the crash, according to officers.

The fatal collision remains under investigation.

