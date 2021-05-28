1 killed, 1 critically injured in crash at South Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed and another was critically injured when a motorcycle and van collided in South Nashville late Thursday night.

Metro police responded around 11:30 p.m. to the crash on Murfreesboro Pike at Smith Springs Road.

Officers said the driver of a van was turning left onto Smith Springs Road from Murfreesboro Pike, when a motorcycle crashed into the front passenger-side door of the van.

A passenger in the van was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to investigators.

Police said the motorcyclist was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Two other people in the van were treated at a hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, investigators said.

No additional information was immediately released.