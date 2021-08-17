1 injured in Wilson County crash, taken to VUMC for treatment

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was taken to the hospital after crashing in Wilson County.

The Assistant Fire Chief in Mt. Juliet told News 2 one person is being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The call came in around 4:36 p.m. and crews located one vehicle on the side of the road near woods. The vehicle caught fire upon impact of hitting a tree.

The Assistant Chief told News 2 the fire is out and police are talking with witnesses right now.

News 2 has a crew on the way to the scene.

