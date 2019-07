NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was injured in a shooting near White’s Creek late Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Lickton Pike around 11:30 p.m.

Metro police said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately released.

