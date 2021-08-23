1 injured in weekend boat fire on Percy Priest Lake

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) is investigating after a boat caught fire on Percy Priest Lake over the weekend.
The boat’s captain reported one person on board had minor injuries from the fire. The ski boat was a total loss. Crews were called to the fire in the Stewart’s Creek area of the lake around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
In addition to RCFR, the Almaville Volunteer Fire Department, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency also responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated by the RCFR Fire Marshal’s Office and TWRA.