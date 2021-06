NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was wounded in a shooting outside an East Nashville gas station Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at the Citgo at Main Street and South 5th Street.

Metro police reported a fight broke out at the corner across from the gas station and one person was shot.

The victim’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

No suspect description nor any additional information was immediately released.