1 injured in shooting at South Nashville parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a person was shot in a South Nashville parking lot late Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Antioch Pike around 10:45 p.m.

Metro police reported the victim was shot in the leg but did not release how severely the victim was injured.

Multiple vehicles and a window were hit by gunfire during the shooting.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

