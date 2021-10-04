1 injured in shooting at South Nashville parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a person was shot in a South Nashville parking lot late Sunday night.
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Antioch Pike around 10:45 p.m.
Metro police reported the victim was shot in the leg but did not release how severely the victim was injured.
Multiple vehicles and a window were hit by gunfire during the shooting.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.