1 injured in North Nashville shooting, police search for suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for suspects in a North Nashville shooting.

It happened Friday around 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of Buchanan Street.

Police say when they arrived the victim told officers he was sitting inside his parked vehicle there when the suspect approached and shot several times into the vehicle.

The suspect then left the scene on foot. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. No other information was immediately released.