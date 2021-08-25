1 injured in Murfreesboro house fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department is investigating a Wednesday night fire that left one person seriously injured and a firefighter overheated.

According to MFRD, crews responded to the house fire on Murfree Avenue just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

One person pulled from the home was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A firefighter was also evaluated at the scene after overheating.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.