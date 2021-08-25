1 injured in Murfreesboro house fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: MFRD

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department is investigating a Wednesday night fire that left one person seriously injured and a firefighter overheated.  

According to MFRD, crews responded to the house fire on Murfree Avenue just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. 

One person pulled from the home was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A firefighter was also evaluated at the scene after overheating.  

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss