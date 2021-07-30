1 injured in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was injured in a shooting near an East Nashville home early Friday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Glenview Drive around 5 a.m.

Metro police received multiple 911 from neighbors who heard gunshots and found the victim with two gunshots to his legs on the porch of the home.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe he was shot near Ozark Street.

No additional information was immediately released.