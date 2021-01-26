1 injured in Christian County crash on Pennyrile Parkway

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured in a crash on Pennyrile Parkway on January 20, 2021.

It happened near mile-marker 27. The driver told authorities he was heading north when a deer ran in front of his vehicle, causing him to lose control. His vehicle then overturned in the median and the driver sustained minor injuries.

The accident caused large rocks to go into the road from the median. Two other vehicles hit the rocks in the road and have minor front-end damage.

No other information was immediately released.