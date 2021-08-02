1 injured during house fire in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a Monday evening house fire in the 1800 block of Olive Circle.

According to NFD, two people were home at the time of the fire but were able to escape before crews arrived. When firefighters got to the scene, they found the house fully involved with flames and they believe the home is a total loss.

Witnesses told first responders the home’s occupants were going in and out of the house prior to their arrival to retrieve items from inside the house. During that time, one occupant sustained blister injuries but refused to be transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross was also called to assist.