NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was shot inside an apartment in the Edgehill neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of 14th Avenue South.
Metro police reported the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.