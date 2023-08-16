NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was shot inside an apartment in the Edgehill neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of 14th Avenue South.

Metro police reported the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.