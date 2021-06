CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Clarksville.

The shooting happened near Lancaster Road around 11:20 p.m.

Clarksville police reported the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment but the extent of their injuries was not released.

The department added the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 931-645-8477.