1 injured after gun shots fired into South Nashville nightclub

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Someone was shot twice in the back after a man opened fire inside a South Nashville nightclub late Wednesday night.

Metro police reported two men in their 20s were arguing at the Lavo Lounge on Antioch Pike around midnight. According to officials, one of the men then went outside and grabbed a gun, came back and stuck his hand in the door and fired off four to five rounds.

The victim was struck twice in the back. Metro police told News 2 that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but it is unclear what condition he is in.

The shooter then took off in a white Kia Optima, police say. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.