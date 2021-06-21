1 injured after car falls from I-40 onto I-65 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was injured after their vehicle fell from Interstate 40 onto I-65 early Monday morning in Nashville.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. after the vehicle fell from the westbound lanes of I-40 onto I-65 South near mile marker 207.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

Crews worked to extricate the victim from the vehicle. The victim was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the driver hit a sign, went airborne and rolled down an embankment and came to stop on I-65 South.

Southbound lanes of I-65 reopened to traffic around 5 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.