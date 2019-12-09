1 in custody, officer injured after pursuit of stolen Montgomery County police vehicle

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —At least one person is in custody after a high-speed pursuit of a Montgomery County Sheriff’s vehicle that was stolen during a traffic stop Monday morning, leaving one officer injured.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle was stolen by an unknown suspect who attacked the Montgomery County deputy during a traffic stop on Sango Road around at 9:53 a.m.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff, the deputy and suspect began fighting and a foot pursuit ensued before the suspect took the deputy’s vehicle.

The suspect took the vehicle and sped down Interstate 24 toward Nashville, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff Department. The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed on Bearwallow Road in Ashland City around 10:25 a.m.

A Cheatham County deputy sustained non-life threatening injuries in the pursuit, according to Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove.

The injured deputy was hit by the mirror of the stolen vehicle while deploying spike strips.

All Montgomery County Sheriff vehicles are outfitted with GPS systems so the stolen vehicle was monitored throughout the pursuit.

