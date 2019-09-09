Murder suspect in custody following barricade situation near Nashboro Village

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted for his alleged connection to a homicide in West Nashville has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in South Nashville early Monday morning.

Metro police were on the scene at an apartment on Long Hunter Lane in the Percy Priest neighborhood beginning around 4 a.m.

One man was taken into custody without incident, according to Metro police. Two women were also detained for questioning.

Metro police told News 2 investigators were searching the South Nashville area for a vehicle suspected to be linked in the homicide.

Residents of nearby apartments were evacuated to safety.

Metro police said the search is ongoing for another suspect in the homicide.

No additional information was immediately released.

