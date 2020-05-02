1 Houston police officer killed, 1 injured in copter crash

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston police officer died following a helicopter crash early Saturday, and another officer was critically injured, the city’s mayor and police chief said.

A pilot and tactical flight officer were aboard a police helicopter when it crashed at an apartment complex around 2 a.m. They were flown to a hospital where the tactical flight officer died, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said after 6 a.m., in his second press conference of the day.

The pilot was still in surgery, Acevedo said, and was “very banged up” but police were hopeful he would survive.

“We don’t have any idea why it went down at this time,” Acevedo said at the first press conference near the north Houston crash scene, and reiterated that later in the morning.

There were no injuries to anyone on the ground at the apartment complex, a masked Acevedo told reporters.