1 hospitalized with serious injuries following crash into tree in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was hurt after crashing their vehicle into a tree in Smith County, according to the Smith County Rescue Squad Facebook page.

It happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning at 240 Cookeville Highway.

The post said Smith County Rescue along with Smith EMS, Central & Forks River Fire Departments all responded to a single-vehicle crash. The vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree, coming to rest with the driver inside.

The person was pinned inside the car. Rescue crews were able to remove the patient from the vehicle. The door had to be removed from the vehicle and a dash lift was performed to free the patient. He was then transported from the scene by Smith County EMS with serious injuries.

No other information was immediately released.

