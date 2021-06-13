1 hospitalized following shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in East Nashville.
According to Nashville Fire Department officials, it happened on South 5th Street & Main Street on Sunday. Crews were called to the scene for a report of a patient with a gunshot wound.
One person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
No other information was immediately released. News 2 saw several police vehicles on the scene.
