1 hospitalized following shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in East Nashville.

According to Nashville Fire Department officials, it happened on South 5th Street & Main Street on Sunday. Crews were called to the scene for a report of a patient with a gunshot wound.

One person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

No other information was immediately released. News 2 saw several police vehicles on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

