1 hospitalized following crash with semi on I-24 in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing with a semi in Cheatham County.

According to the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on I-24 East near mile marker 30.

When crews arrived, they found a single vehicle with severe damage and one person still inside. That person was unresponsive and crews extricated the patient from the vehicle quickly.

The person was taken to the hospital and the driver of the semi was not injured. Pleasant View Fire officials ask the community to keep the driver of the single vehicle in their prayers.

Semi vs car crash on I-24 E, Courtesy: Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department

Semi vs car crash on I-24 E, Courtesy: Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department

Semi vs car crash on I-24 E, Courtesy: Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department

There is no current update on the victim’s condition. No other information was immediately released.