1 hospitalized following Clarksville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was hospitalized after being shot in Clarksville on Monday.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Treeland Court.

According to a release from Clarksville Police, a man was shot and he was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time. Police said they made contact with the other individual involved in this situation.

Investigators said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

No other information was immediately released.