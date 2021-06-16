1 hospitalized after shooting in Cookeville; police search for suspect

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Cookeville on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:08 a.m. in the 700 block of North Franklin Avenue.

According to a release from the Cookeville Police Department, officers were called to the scene for a man claiming he had been shot.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the 22-year-old victim who told them he’d been approached by a man outside his residence. The victim said the unknown man fired about six shots at him from a handgun. The victim was hit twice in the upper torso.

The victim was taken to Cookeville Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time. He was last seen wearing black pants, an orange sweatshirt, blue gloves, a toboggan and sunglasses.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Cookeville Police ask anyone with information to call 931-520-5320.

No other information was immediately released.