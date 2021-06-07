1 found shot to death in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A person was found shot to death at a home in South Nashville Sunday evening.
Emergency responders were called to a home on Green Street south of downtown Nashville around 6:20 p.m.
According to the Nashville Fire Department, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspect description or additional information was immediately released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.