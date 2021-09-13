1 facing several charges after breaking into Antioch home & setting bedroom on fire

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing several charges after police say he broke into a home and set a bedroom on fire.

According a release from Metro police, 28-year-old Roberto Viera-Aybar, broke into a home in the 3700 block of Hamilton Church Road early Monday.

The victim called police around 4:30 a.m. to report that a man had broken in through the back door. He and a second person in the house hid until police arrived to safely escort them out.

Meanwhile, police say Viera-Aybar went into a bedroom on the second floor and shut the door. Officers repeated verbal commands to him for more than an hour to surrender. Viera-Aybar refused their commands and began to vandalize the bedroom. He broke windows and threw furniture outside. Police say he then lit items on fire and tossed them out of the window shouting, “there’s a fire and I can’t breathe”.

Viera-Aybar then jumped out of the window, landing on the victim’s car. Officers took him into custody. The Nashville Fire Department was on the scene and put the flames out.

Viera-Aybar’s bond is set at $75,000.