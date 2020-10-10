1 drowns in Hendersonville, divers recover body

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Divers recovered the body of a drowning victim in Hendersonville over the weekend, according to the Hendersonville Fire Department (HFD) Facebook page.

HFD officials said they were called out to the scene around 6 p.m. Friday for a possible drowning. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Sumner County EMS also responded to the scene.

Members of the HFD dive team recovered the victim’s body around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The identity of the victim or other details have not been released.

