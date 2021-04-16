1 dead, suspect in custody in stabbing near Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another in custody after a stabbing that occurred Friday afternoon on 6th Avenue near Music City Center.

According to Metro Police, the call came in just before 3 p.m. The fight occurred between two people believed to have been homeless.

Additional details about the stabbing, what led up to it, and information about the victim and suspect were not immediately provided to News 2 by Metro Police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

