HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville police said one person is dead after crashing in Sumner County.

This happened on Sunday morning around 2 a.m. in the 300 block of West Main Street.

Crash investigators said that the vehicle left the roadway and hit a telephone pole. The driver was the only person inside and died at the scene.

Police are still investigating.

