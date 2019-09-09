1 dead in shooting at West Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a shooting Sunday night at an apartment complex in West Nashville.

Metro police responded around 7:30 p.m. to the Richland Hills Apartments on Maudina Avenue where they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead, officers said.

No suspect information has been released and no other details were immediately released.

