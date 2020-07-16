1 dead in attempted murder-suicide at apartment near Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is dead after he shot his girlfriend at an apartment complex near the Nashville International Airport early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at the Highland on Briley apartments off Elm Hill Pike just after 2 a.m.

Officers responded to the apartment and found a man in a breezeway with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head and a blood trail, which led to an empty parking spot, according to Metro police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro police reported the female victim then arrived at Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she told authorities her boyfriend tried to kill her and shot himself.

No additional information was immediately released.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you need help, please call 1-800-273-8255.