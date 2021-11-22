1 dead following crash between school bus, car on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a crash on Dickerson Pike Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 2500 block of Dickerson Pike, near Dellway Drive, just after 3 p.m.

Police say the crash involved a school bus and a passenger vehicle. The person who died was in the passenger car.

Three other people were also injured in the crash. They were all taken to Skyline Medical Center with non-critical injuries.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash. The bus belongs to Rocketship Charter School.

The northbound lanes of Dickerson Pike are closed in the area as police officers investigate.