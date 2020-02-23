1 dead after morning crash on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police say that one person is dead after a crash on I-24 on Saturday morning.

Police say that the driver of a single vehicle lost control and struck the center median. The driver then got out of the vehicle and was walking in the roadway when the driver was hit by another vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Members of the Traffic Section’s Fatal Crash Team are currently working the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.