1 dead after early morning fire in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville fire officials said one person is dead after an early morning fire on Tiffany Drive.

Officials told News 2 that crews arrived to a home there around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Crews said there was heavy smoke and flames coming out of the home. When crews attempted to enter through the front door, they were only able to open it a few inches before hitting items inside that were obstructing the door and walkways.

They say there was an overwhelming amount of clutter that made searching the home difficult. One man was transported in critical condition from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

There was another adult male found in the back bedroom of the home. Officials say he was dead.

Fire Investigators are still on the scene.

