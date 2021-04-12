1 dead, 3 injured in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating after a female juvenile was killed and three others injured in a shooting that happened near the intersection of 25th Avenue North and Dowlan Street in North Nashville.

Metro Police tell News 2 that the call came in around 6:30 p.m. Two male victims were also shot, as well as a second female victim and suffered from non-life-threatening injuries though the extent of their injuries were not immediately provided.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately made available to News 2, but the scene is still actively being investigated. There is currently no description of a possible suspect, nor is there a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.