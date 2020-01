FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was killed and two teens injured after a domestic-related shooting in Franklin County.

Officials said police responded to the call around 4:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Vernon Ridge Road.

Police say a woman was fatally shot inside the home. Two teens, aged 13 and 14, were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officials confirmed to News 2 that the father was arrested.

Police have not released the identity of the victims or the father charged.