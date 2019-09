NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Madison, according to police.

Officers responded to the call just after 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Gallatin Pike.

Officials have confirmed that one person has died as a result of the shooting. Another person was injured.

Investigators believe the shooting was drug-related but did not release additional information.

