1 dead, 1 injured following crash on State Route 45 in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the Madison neighborhood Monday afternoon.

It happened on State Route 45 at Archwood Drive at around 3:45 p.m.

Following the investigation, police say a Hyundai Sonata came to a complete stop at Archwood Drive before continuing straight. At that time, a Ram 1500 pickup truck hit the passenger side door.

Witnesses told police there was nothing the truck driver could have done to avoid the Sonata.

The passenger of the Sonata — Gary Leaver — was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver — Janet Leaver, 62 — suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Neither of them were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

Police say there were no signs of impairment with either of the drivers.

