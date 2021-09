NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was critically wounded in a shooting in East Nashville Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. near the corner of Woodland Street and 12th Street in Five Points.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported the victim was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

No arrests have been made and no description of the gunman has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.