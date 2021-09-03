Woman critically wounded after shooting at Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a woman was critically wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Parkwood Estates neighborhood of Nashville early Friday morning.

Officers responded just after 4:30 a.m. to gunfire on Creekwood Drive near Interstate 65, not far from Dickerson Pike.

When police responded, they said they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a hospital for treatment and listed in critical condition, according to investigators.

No arrests have been made and no additional details were immediately released.

Anyone with information on the shooting investigation is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.