1 critically injured in stabbing at South Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after one person was critically injured in a stabbing at a South Nashville motel early Friday morning.

Officers responded around 2:45 a.m. to the business on Wallace Road near Harding Place.

When police arrived, they said they located an adult who had been stabbed.

He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

Police said the stabber was not in custody.

No additional information was immediately released, including a motive or suspect description.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.