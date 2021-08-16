1 critically injured following crash involving motorcycle in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are investigating a crash in which one person was critically injured.

According to a release from police, the crash happened Sunday on Tiny Town Road and Peachers Mill Road. The incident involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. One person is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

The crash caused major traffic issues on Sunday.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to call Investigator Crosby at 931-648-0656 ext. 5336. No other information was immediately released but News 2 will continue to follow this for updates.