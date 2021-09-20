1 charged with attempted criminal homicide following Lewisburg shooting

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested and charged with attempted criminal homicide after police say he shot another man on Friday.

According to a release from police, the shooting happened around 12:51 p.m. at the Lewisdale Grove Trailer Park.

When officers arrived they located a 51-year-old victim, who’d been shot in the leg. First responders the took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Elvis Adams. He was taken into custody and charged with attempted criminal homicide.

If you have any further information, call the criminal investigation division at 931-359-3800.